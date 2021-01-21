Datum Tops One Day Volume of $127,329.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Datum has a market capitalization of $651,662.06 and $127,329.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00534708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.66 or 0.03915817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

