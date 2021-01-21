DAV Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,767.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $518,172.55 and approximately $179,767.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00421458 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.04 or 1.00062249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00025312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

