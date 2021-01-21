David Linetsky Sells 5,136 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 336,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

