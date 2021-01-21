David Linetsky Sells 5,136 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 336,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
