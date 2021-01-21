David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $384,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ONEM stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

