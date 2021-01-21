DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCP. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,528. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,101 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.