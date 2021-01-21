DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.53. 1,029,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,004,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

