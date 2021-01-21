DDKoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $43,331.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

