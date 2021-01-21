DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $106,996.66 and $338.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

