Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84.13 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $171.22 million and $84.13 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,933,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,064,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.