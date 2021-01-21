DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,204.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.11 million and $353,204.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00024608 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,407,470 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

