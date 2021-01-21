DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $156,212.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00024302 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,407,792 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.