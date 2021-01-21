DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 19% Higher This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 19% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $615,581.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00013786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

