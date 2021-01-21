DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00013754 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $819,750.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

