Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.78. 32,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 37,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Defiance Quantum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

