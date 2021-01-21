DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DeFinition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002721 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $273.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.