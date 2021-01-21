DeFinition Price Tops $0.88 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $287.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.