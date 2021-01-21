Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.