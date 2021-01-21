Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.