Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.57

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 5906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

