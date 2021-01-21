Delphy Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Delphy has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $325,493.88 and $6,440.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.