Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) Shares Up 1.9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 42,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 106,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.34 to C$1.24 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$55.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

