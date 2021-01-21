Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of National Western Life Group worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 318.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NWLI stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

