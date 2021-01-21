Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 14,431 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

