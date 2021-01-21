Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 3,362 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 170.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 79.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.