Denali Advisors LLC Buys 29,600 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $90,061.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

FHI stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

