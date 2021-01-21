Denali Advisors LLC Buys 42,545 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

