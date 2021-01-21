Denali Advisors LLC Buys 70,900 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2,532.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 22,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

PGR stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

