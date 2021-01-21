Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GATX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

