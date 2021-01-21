Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $52.21 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

