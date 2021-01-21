Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Avangrid by 187.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

