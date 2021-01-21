Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,239.98 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,176.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $55,862,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

