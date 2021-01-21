Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after buying an additional 298,632 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

DOX opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

