Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

