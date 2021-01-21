Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $171.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

