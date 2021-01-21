Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.