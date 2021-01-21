Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.05

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 10762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

