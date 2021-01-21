Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to $1.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s previous close.

DNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,409. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.