DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.54

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.71. DENSO shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 16,853 shares.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

