DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

