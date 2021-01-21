DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

DMTK stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 791,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,269. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

