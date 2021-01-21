Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Dero has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $247,616.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,203.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.75 or 0.03771163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00433880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.66 or 0.01354516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00573249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00418251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00268330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,156 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

