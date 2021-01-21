Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE IAG opened at C$59.21 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

