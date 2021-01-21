Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.72 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

