Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $144.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.