Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to “Buy”

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,153.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 160.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.