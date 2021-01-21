Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

