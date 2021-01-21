Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

