DeVault (DVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $890.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, DeVault has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $406,343.15 and $890.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007187 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 89% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 382,852,316 coins and its circulating supply is 340,633,518 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

