Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 7.9%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 21,196,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,981,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

