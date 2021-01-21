DEX Price Hits $0.0569 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DEX has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $257.01 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

