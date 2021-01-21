DFI.Money Price Tops $1,765.36 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for about $1,765.36 or 0.05529033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and approximately $143.27 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

DFI.Money Token Trading

DFI.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

